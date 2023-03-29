Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Acquires 259,161 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,161 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA owned approximately 0.73% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 190.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 496.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGTA. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.10. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,558,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,309.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

