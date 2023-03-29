Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Chart Industries makes up approximately 3.5% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.06.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 300 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.89 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.37.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

