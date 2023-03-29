Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $2.80 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.7% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $132.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

