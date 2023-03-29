Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the period. Herc comprises about 1.4% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Herc were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Herc by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 53.2% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 0.1 %

HRI opened at $109.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $171.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.72. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Insider Activity

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 28,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $4,091,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,668,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,047,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 28,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $4,091,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,668,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,047,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 77,560 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $11,696,823.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,853,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,079 shares of company stock valued at $67,802,053. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

