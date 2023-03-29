Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Purchases 708 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.6% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Emfo LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 254 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $313.25 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,150,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

