Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Shares Down 4.2%

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Down 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.