Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 48,200 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 676,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises 1.7% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Enbridge by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 65,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Enbridge

Several research firms have commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

