Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 8,900 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 104,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,264,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,429,641. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.14.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.