Hermez Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $278,983.08 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $5.00 or 0.00017520 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $182.72 million and $278,983.08 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00029459 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017588 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003432 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00197112 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,531.05 or 0.99945747 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.92881211 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $272,041.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

