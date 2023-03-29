HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.51 and last traded at $48.61. 1,128,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,335,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TD Cowen downgraded HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.55.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,253,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

