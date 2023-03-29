HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

HG Stock Down 13.8 %

HG stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. HG has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

About HG

(Get Rating)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resources in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. It operates under the following segments: Title Insurance Services, Real Estate segments, and Others.

