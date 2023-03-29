HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
HG Stock Down 13.8 %
HG stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 514. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. HG has a 1-year low of $6.55 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
About HG
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HG (STLY)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.