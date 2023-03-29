HI Price Tops $0.0111 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $30.64 million and approximately $580,920.53 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01079562 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $486,812.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

