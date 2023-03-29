High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance
High Arctic Energy Services stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,988. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.48.
High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile
