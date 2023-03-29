High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

High Arctic Energy Services stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,988. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.48.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; hydraulic workover units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; rig assist snubbing unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and power tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.