High Note Wealth LLC Has $486,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Booking by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $24.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,569.33. 70,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,478. The stock has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,469.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,115.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,683.96.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

