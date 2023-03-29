HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.49 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. HighPeak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

