Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $142.00 at TD Cowen

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of HLT traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $135.26. 1,010,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.14. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 50,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

