Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.13

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.13 and traded as low as $16.44. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 509 shares.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $54.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

In other Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana news, SVP David Barber sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $42,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

(Get Rating)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.