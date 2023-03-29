HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMST shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $351.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

