Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 3.2% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after buying an additional 156,753 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.64 and a 200 day moving average of $199.93. The company has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Citigroup decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

