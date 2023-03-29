HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th.

Shares of HOCPY stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $106.26. 16,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.76. HOYA has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $120.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a 200 day moving average of $101.01.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.17). HOYA had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that HOYA will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

