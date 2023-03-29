HSBC Upgrades Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) to Buy

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Siemens Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMEGF opened at $21.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $23.54.

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

