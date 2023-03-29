Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives $230.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 69.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $90,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,003,000 after purchasing an additional 301,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 182,790 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $236.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $263.30.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

