HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,517,000 after acquiring an additional 208,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,398. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot Stock Up 0.8 %

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.48.

HUBS stock opened at $403.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

