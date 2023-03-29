Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBANP opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.