Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Decreased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 2.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $38,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.06. 306,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,211. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

