Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Independence Contract Drilling Trading Down 3.8 %

ICD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.29. 86,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 5.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Independence Contract Drilling has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9,952.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

