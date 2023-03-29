India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Trading Up 0.2%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 121.96 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 118.75 ($1.46). 61,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 134,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.46).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

India Capital Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £115.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,475.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.24.

About India Capital Growth Fund

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

Further Reading

