Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Gap Down to $62.54

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.54, but opened at $60.80. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 921 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Industrias Bachoco Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

