Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €47.00 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €47.00 ($50.54) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($41.40) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €50.00 ($53.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($14.44) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($21.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

