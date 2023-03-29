Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.40. 25,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,626. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.67. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $78.32 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51.

Insider Transactions at Ingles Markets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,481 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

