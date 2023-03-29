Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September comprises approximately 0.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSEP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $31.26. 5,543 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

