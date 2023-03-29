Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Sells 7,438 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $80,925.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 647,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,806. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.62. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 8,565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coursera Company Profile

Several analysts have issued reports on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Coursera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.58.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

