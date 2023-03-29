Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) CFO Sells 183 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

REGN stock traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $819.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,762. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $757.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $738.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $835.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $835.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

