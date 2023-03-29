Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells 12,792 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $246,118.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,990.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sonos stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. 726,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 145.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 2,622.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in Sonos by 100.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

