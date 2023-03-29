Insider Selling: Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Sells 571,994 Shares of Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 571,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $600,593.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,242,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,815.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $778,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Charif Souki sold 470,433 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $522,180.63.

On Monday, March 20th, Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $481,043.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $699,282.50.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $572,813.78.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,077,252.80.

Tellurian Price Performance

TELL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 8,178,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,964,060. The company has a market capitalization of $642.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TELL. B. Riley decreased their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

About Tellurian

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

