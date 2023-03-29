Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,436 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.