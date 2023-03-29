Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.
Intellinetics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:INLX opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Intellinetics has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.
Intellinetics Company Profile
