Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Shares Up 1.5%

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.47. 2,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.
Inter Pipeline Trading Up 1.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.
Inter Pipeline Company Profile
Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.
