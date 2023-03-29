Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 13,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 558,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 34,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.0 %

ICE opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $136.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

