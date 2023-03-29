InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IHG stock opened at GBX 5,167 ($63.48) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,543.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,015.40. The company has a market capitalization of £9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,093.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,174 ($51.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,796 ($71.21).

IHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,750 ($70.65) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($76.18) to GBX 6,000 ($73.72) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.58) to GBX 6,200 ($76.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,750 ($70.65).

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 21,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,521 ($67.83), for a total transaction of £1,164,599.74 ($1,430,888.00). 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

