International City Management Association Retirement Corp Acquires Shares of 70,346 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,028,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 27.3% of International City Management Association Retirement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $401.36. 1,713,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421,644. The company has a market cap of $301.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

