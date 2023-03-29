Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.54 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $5.15 or 0.00018174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $34.55 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00061047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000827 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,194,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,062,363 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

