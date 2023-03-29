Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in March

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

PTF stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.12. The company has a market capitalization of $221.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $98.88 and a 52 week high of $145.51.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,781,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 61,639 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,051,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,158,000.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

