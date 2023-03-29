Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lessened its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned 0.07% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OIA opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.