Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,961. The company has a market cap of $48.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEM. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 1,219.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 157,713 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (ISEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large firms in emerging markets. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics ISEM was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

