Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,398 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 25.3% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $86,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $141.04. 958,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day moving average is $142.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.