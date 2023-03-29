Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Strong Tower Advisory Services’ 8th Largest Position

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 363.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,180. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

