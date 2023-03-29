Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/28/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Hilton Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/16/2023 – Hilton Worldwide is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – Hilton Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

2/27/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $147.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $151.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.91. 1,553,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,273. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.14. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

