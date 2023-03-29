Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.27.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

