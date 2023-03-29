iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $668,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,478,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.50. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

